Covid: Preston's Deepdale stadium becomes Nightingale Court
A football stadium has become a temporary court to help clear a backlog of cases during the coronavirus pandemic.
Preston North End's Deepdale stadium is being used as a Nightingale Court by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).
The Invincibles Pavilion and Sir Tom Finney Stand are hosting non-custodial criminal cases.
The club said it was good to "have an activity" at the stadium after its "limited use" in the last year.
The pop-up courts will free up space for more jury trials at Preston Crown Court, the MoJ said.
Cases heard at the stadium will mainly include fines and community service orders.
Courts Minister, Lord Wolfson QC, said the government was "determined to deliver swift justice".
"Given that there has been very limited use of the stadium in the last year or so, it is good to have an activity such as the courts running from the premises and making good use of what is an iconic building," a Preston North End spokesperson said.
The University of Bolton stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers, also become a temporary court on 29 March.
