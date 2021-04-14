Illegal dog tail-docking tools seized in Rossendale police raid
Tools used to cosmetically alter the appearance of dogs by docking their tails and cropping their ears have been seized in a police raid.
Lancashire Police joined the RSPCA to search a property in Rossendale, Lancashire, on Tuesday.
Various items were recovered and investigations are ongoing, police said.
Ear cropping and tail docking is illegal in the UK unless carried out by a vet for medical reasons.
The illegal practice involves cutting away part or all of the dog's tail or ears for cosmetic reasons.
