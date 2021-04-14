BBC News

Illegal dog tail-docking tools seized in Rossendale police raid

image copyrightLancashire Police
image captionThe raid was carried out under the Animal Welfare Act

Tools used to cosmetically alter the appearance of dogs by docking their tails and cropping their ears have been seized in a police raid.

Lancashire Police joined the RSPCA to search a property in Rossendale, Lancashire, on Tuesday.

Various items were recovered and investigations are ongoing, police said.

Ear cropping and tail docking is illegal in the UK unless carried out by a vet for medical reasons.

The illegal practice involves cutting away part or all of the dog's tail or ears for cosmetic reasons.

