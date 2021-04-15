Cartford Bridge: 'Driven' person wanted as new toll-keeper
- Published
A "driven" person who "must be willing to work outdoors" is being sought to be the new keeper of a rural toll bridge.
The keeper of Cartford Bridge, which has joined Little Eccleston and Out Rawcliffe in Lancashire for more than 150 years, is retiring after 30 years.
Owner Marcus Thickens said applicants must be ready for hard work, as despite its rural setting, it can get busy.
"I was in charge when the M6 was blocked and we took more money in one day than we do in two weeks," he said.
Mr Thickins, whose family have owned the 450ft (135m) single-track bridge over the River Wyre for six generations, said the job would be at the "heart of the community".
He said two generations had served as toll keeper, but the hunt was now on for someone who can maintain its rounds and manage a team of toll collectors.
"We are looking for someone who is passionate, driven and service-focused, who will be able to build a relationship with the local community [and] who is not afraid of working outside," he said, adding: "You must be willing to work outdoors."
He said the bridge, which carries a toll of 50p for cars and 20p for cycles and has 10mph speed limit, usually has a steady flow of users, but can become extremely busy in certain circumstances, such as when the M6 was blocked in 2018.
He added that it was "not the usual kind of job you would find in a job centre".
