Prince Philip: Lancashire cricketers join county's tributes
- Published
Lancashire's cricketers have paused to observe a two-minute silence as the county reacted to the Duke of Edinburgh's death.
The team and opponents Surrey held the tribute before the afternoon session of their match at Old Trafford, after it was announced Prince Philip had died.
The Speaker of the House of Commons and Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said it was "a very sad day".
He said the duke had shown the country "devout faithfulness" during his life.
Lancashire County Council chairwoman Susie Charles said the authority shared the country's "deep sadness" at the prince's death.
"Thousands of people saw The Duke, along with the Queen, on many official visits, including, most recently, to celebrate the 750th anniversary of the Duchy of Lancaster," she added.
Sir Lindsay tweeted that it was "obviously a very sad day for Her Majesty, the Royal Family and the whole country".
Prince Philip gave his unwavering support to The Queen, both as husband & consort.
Today we pause to honour him & to offer our sincerest thanks for his devout faithfulness to our country
A spokesman for the Preston-based Duke of Lancaster's Regiment said it had learned of the duke's death "with the utmost sadness".
"His Royal Highness was hugely significant in the armed forces, having served operationally himself for many years, and he was respected by all who served alongside him and after him," he added.
The county's lord lieutenant Lord Shuttleworth said everyone in Lancashire "will join me in expressing our sorrow at the death", adding that Prince Philip "played a prominent role in the life of our nation for almost 75 years".
He said it was a time to "recollect all the marvellous work" done by the duke, "not only at the side and in support of The Queen, but in his own right as leader and influencer of so many organisations and charities".