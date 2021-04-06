BBC News

Police break up illegal gathering of 70 at Rivington Castle near Chorley

image copyrightLancashire Police
image captionThere was anti-social behaviour in the illegal gathering on Friday, say police

An illegal gathering of about 70 people at a popular beauty spot was broken up over the bank holiday weekend despite warnings by police to stay away.

As well as breaching Covid rules, they caused anti-social behaviour at Rivington Castle near Chorley on Friday, Lancashire Police said.

A number of fires also had to be put out on moorland near Rivington.

The force said it was working to get a public spaces protection order to ban the use of barbecues on the moorland.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionA moorland blaze in Winter Hill was declared a major incident in 2018 and took more than a month to put out

There have been a number of huge fires on moorland in Lancashire including one on nearby Winter Hill in 2018 which was declared a major incident.

People had been asked not to travel to the Rivington area, including Rivington Pike, which is traditionally a gathering point for a walk on Good Friday.

In January, police criticised the public for "blatant breaches of the Covid rules" when thousands descended on Rivington when it snowed.

