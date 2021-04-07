Blackpool mother jailed for killing baby daughter
A woman who killed her eight-month-old daughter after searching online about suffocating babies has been jailed.
Francesca Haworth was found unresponsive at her home in Frederick Street, Blackpool, in November 2018.
She was taken to hospital where she later died and a post-mortem examination found the cause of her death was suffocation.
Her mother Caitlin Jones, 22, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for five years and eight months.
Detectives investigating Francesca's death seized a number of items including Jones's phone and iPad.
Lancashire Police said she had made online searches prior to killing her daughter about suffocating babies and whether you could be prosecuted for it.
Jones, of Blackpool, was charged with murder in July but her guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and she was jailed at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.
The mother never gave an explanation for why she killed her daughter, police said.
'Deliberate and premeditated'
"Caitlin Jones was Francesca's source of life and should have been her source of love," Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis said.
Isla Chilton, from the CPS, said it was a "tragic death of a young baby at the hands of her own mother" which was a "deliberate and premeditated act".
"Caitlin Jones had been searching the internet for articles about babies dying from suffocation, proof that she had thought about and planned what she was going to do," she said.
"Not only did the defendant try to deflect the blame from herself, she put suspicion on to her partner for a considerable period of time by blaming him for the searches."