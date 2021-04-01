Longton man, 75, stabbed to death in his own home by his granddaughter
A woman who stabbed her grandfather to death in his own house has been sent to a secure psychiatric unit indefinitely.
Elizabeth Birtwistle was in a psychotic state when she attacked 75-year-old Raymond Conlan at his home in Longton, Lancashire, Preston Crown Court heard.
Birtwistle, 32 and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
She had been originally been held on suspicion of murder after the attack at about 03:50 GMT on 6 March 2020.
Mr Conlan was found by emergency services with stab wounds to his head and body at his Cedar Grove home.
Birtwistle was arrested and later detained under the Mental Health Act.
'Tragic case'
The court heard Birtwistle had suffered from a long-term mental illness.
The prosecution agreed to the initial charge of murder being changed to manslaughter.
Det Insp Mark Haworth-Oates of Lancashire police said it was a "tragic case".
"I'd like to pay tribute to the dignified way in which Mr Conlan's family have acted throughout the investigation," he said.
"Sadly, the result provides no relief from the tragic loss that they have suffered."
