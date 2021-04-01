Lancashire Police officer's arrest assault charge dropped
A police officer accused of assaulting a car thief will not face any criminal charges after prosecutors ruled he "used reasonable and necessary force".
Footage of an arrest shared on social media showed a suspect being restrained by officers in Accrington, Lancashire, on 8 January 2020.
PC Saul Hignett, 27, was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
He may still face disciplinary charges, the IOPC said.
'Proportionate'
The Lancashire Constabulary officer was charged with assault by beating in August and was due to go on trial in May.
A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokeswoman said it had decided there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction" and it "cannot proceed with the case".
She said the CPS had consulted experts on the use of force and concluded that "after taking into account all the evidence, including footage of the incident, the officer was using force that was reasonable, proportionate and necessary".
The CPS had written to the complainant explaining the reasons for the decision, she added.
An IOPC spokesman said: "The CPS's decision to discontinue the case means PC Hignett will not face criminal proceedings in relation to this incident."
A decision on disciplinary proceedings was "still pending", it added.