Covid: Reunions mark 'emotional' end to shielding period
As four million people in England were told they no longer need to shield from coronavirus, those affected have been describing their feelings at facing a new chapter.
And while some have described the move as a huge relief, others remain anxious about the risks that remain.
John Caton, from Tameside in Greater Manchester, has had a kidney transplant and said he plans to continue to shield until he gets his second vaccination.
The 59-year-old takes immunosuppressants, which reduce the strength of the body's immune system, to stop his body rejecting his new organ.
"I don't feel safe enough," the sales rep and part-time musician said.
While he was "really pleased" the government's shielding advice had ended, he said "with not everyone vaccinated there is still technically a danger out there".
"The virus is still out there; it is not gone," he said.
He said it has been a challenging year but he has enjoyed spending quality time with his wife and two teenage daughters.
Mr Caton, from Dukinfield, said he was not scared of the virus but more "concerned", adding he had become more introverted in the last year.
He said he hopes to be back out savouring the atmosphere at the Manchester Caribbean Carnival in August, though, and maybe even performing there again.
Others have been celebrating the end of long shielding period with outdoor reunions with friends and family.
Just Good Friends, a group based in Lytham St Annes in Lancashire which helps to combat loneliness and isolation, hosted a party in a park to mark the occasion.
Beverley Sykes, founder of the group, said it had been "joyous" seeing people reunite in person at the event in Ashton Gardens.
Adrienne Cockett said it was "emotional" to finally see friends in person from the support group, adding it was a "godsend".
She has not been able to see her daughter as she lives in Dorset and her brother lives in Great Harwood, Lancashire.
"For a year the only time I was going out was going to the doctors, and coming back home and seeing four walls and the television," she said.
David Cowan, who has diabetes, also said it was "fantastic" to see friends.
He lives on his own in Lytham and his son resides in South Africa.
"It has been lonely, I have had the odd sob," he said. "I've not seen so many people for quite some time."
Kath O'Brien said it was "such a blessing to get out" and meet her friends, as well as her son and daughter who she had only seen when they dropped off food for her.
"The last six months have got to me," she said.
And Helen Lee and John Munn who got engaged on Christmas Day were excited to show their engagement ring to the rest of the Just Good Friends group.
"Everybody is sensible about meeting up and it is very safe," Mr Munn said.
"It's lovely to see everyone so happy."