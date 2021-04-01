Susan Waring: Man guilty of missing woman's murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend who has been missing for more than two years.
Alan Edwards, 48, said he last saw Susan Waring, whose body has never been found, outside his flat in Darwen, Lancashire, on 30 January 2019.
But prosecutors said he was a "violent bully" who killed and hid the "vulnerable" 45-year-old's body.
Preston Crown Court heard Edwards had committed a string of offences against women prior to the killing.
Jurors took less than 90 minutes to reach a unanimous guilty verdict of murder and Edwards, of Blackburn Road in Darwen, will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday.
Ms Waring was last seen shopping with Edwards in Darwen on 29 January.
The defendant, who denied being violent with his girlfriend, claimed he kissed her goodbye a day later and said he never saw her again.
Ms Waring's mother reported her missing several days later but her whereabouts are still unknown, the court heard.
Prosecutor Christopher Tehrani said after Edwards was arrested in March 2019, a forensic examination of his flat found blood on the walls and in the lounge.
More than 100 blood spots and traces of Ms Waring's DNA were also found on a skull mask said to have been worn by the defendant as he struck his victim at close proximity.
Ms Waring, who had learning difficulties, began a relationship with Edwards in 2018 which was "turbulent and violent" from the beginning, the court heard.
A neighbour told the jury she heard constant arguing and said Edwards would often call Ms Waring "stupid" and a "dumb baby".
She added: "I heard her once say 'Let me out, I want to get out'. He said 'You can't leave, what are you going to do about it?'"
Another neighbour said he witnessed Edwards punch Ms Waring in the face two weeks before she disappeared.
Edwards was also convicted of offences against four other women, including causing grievous bodily harm and making threats to kill.
Giving evidence, those victims said they were subjected to violent and controlling behaviour from Edwards at various times dating back to the 1990s.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk