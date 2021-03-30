Blackpool murder inquiry after woman found dead at home
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a home in Blackpool.
Police found the body of the woman, who was aged in her 40s, in Dinmore Avenue in the Grange Park area at 21:30 GMT on Monday.
Officers believe she had been stabbed and arrested a 62-year-old man at the scene. He remained in police custody.
An investigation is continuing and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.