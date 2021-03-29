Blackpool hospital trust pays out £6m in baby brain injuries case
- Published
A severely brain-damaged person is to receive £6m from the NHS for injuries sustained during birth.
The now 36-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 1984.
That person's family said the pay-out approved by the High Court in London for their relative's care gave them "peace of mind".
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the "failings are a matter of profound regret".
The solicitor representing the individual said her client lacks mental capacity, has severe autism, extreme obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and epilepsy and requires 24-hour care.
Diane Rostron claimed the hospital failed to recognise that performing a Caesarean was the "least risky option" for the safety of both mother and child.
'Soul-destroying'
"The hospital was aware the baby's size compared to the mother's small frame, and the fact the baby was in breech position, were red flags indicating a [Caesarean] was the safest, and arguably the only, option.
"We believe the significant risks of progressing with a natural birth were not explained, nor was delivering the baby via [Caesarean] considered or offered as an alternative.
"As a result, the delivery of the baby's head was delayed and during this critical period, the baby was starved of oxygen resulting in irreversible brain damage."
She said had it been a Caesarean delivery "we believe all injuries would have been avoided".
'Lessons learned'
The family said they first became aware their child had difficulties as a toddler.
"As our child developed, more challenges became apparent which were increasingly difficult to manage.
"Knowing it could have been prevented has been soul-destroying."
They said they had been through "very difficult periods" but the settlement had given them "peace of mind our child's needs will be met for the rest of their life".
The Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust "accepts the management of the delivery fell below the standard to be expected", said a spokesperson.
"Those failings are a matter of profound regret, for which we reiterate our apologies.
"The hospital and the management and procedures in place have changed massively since 1984 and we consider that lessons have been learned from this case."