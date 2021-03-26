Covid: Blackpool tourism industry 'will take five years to recover'
- Published
It could take up to five years for Blackpool's tourism industry to fully recover from the impact of Covid-19, tourism bosses believe.
The resort's head of tourism Philip Welsh said private sector partners had "taken a hit" during the pandemic.
He told a meeting that Blackpool was preparing for an "influx of visitors" this year as restrictions lift.
However, the council warned it would be tougher to sustain tourism past the summer months.
The resort's "first challenge" is to cope with a rise in people heading for the beach over the next few months, Mr Welsh told a meeting of the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Economic Prosperity Board.
He said it could be "three to five years before we get back to pre-Covid levels".
Blackpool Council said while it could "take advantage of pent up demand" for UK holidays this year, it would face a challenge later in 2022 with a rise in holidays abroad, which it said could "dent domestic tourism".
The seaside town approached reopening cautiously last summer, after its tourism body Visit Blackpool rebranded as Do Not Visit Blackpool to discourage visitors when lockdown restrictions were eased in May 2020.
Mr Welsh said the resort had a problem with litter as "people flocked here and the only thing they could do was bring a picnic or buy a takeaway and sit on the beach".
He told the meeting action to prevent littering this year would include giving out bin bags to "almost embarrass people to put their litter in a bag rather than leaving it".
Attractions are expected to continue operating under restrictions once they reopen and Covid marshalls will also be used to help visitors feel safe.
Blackpool Illuminations will be extended by two months later this year in a bid to increase visitors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The annual display will run from 3 September until 3 January, Visit Blackpool said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk