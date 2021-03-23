Chorley men armed with samurai sword and spade arrested
Two men armed with a samurai sword and a spade have been arrested in a Lancashire street.
They were held after police were called to a car fire at 06:45 GMT in Ward Street, Chorley.
Officers investigating the blaze then went to Devonport Road where the two men, both 28, were found.
One was arrested on suspicion of affray, arson and possession of an offensive weapon. The other man was held on suspicion of arson.
Lancashire Police said flames from the car fire had spread to a nearby property.
A force spokeswoman said: "Following police enquiries two men were seen on Devonport Way, one armed with a spade and the other with what was believed to be a samurai sword."
