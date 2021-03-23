Pair charged with vulnerable Blackpool woman's death
Two people have been charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of a woman with Down's syndrome in Lancashire.
Deborah Leitch, known as Debbie, was found dead at a home on 29 August 2019 in Garden Terrace, South Shore, Blackpool.
She died of severe emaciation and neglect and had extensive scabies.
Elaine Clarke, 48, and Robert Bruce, 45, are due at Blackpool Magistrates Court on 20 April.
Four other suspects in the investigation were released without charge, Lancashire Police said.
Ms Clarke, of Garden Terrace in Blackpool, and Mr Bruce, of Windsor Court in Rothwell, Leeds both face the manslaughter charge while the latter is also accused of allowing or causing the death of a vulnerable adult.
