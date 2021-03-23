Covid: Thousands of candles lit at Blackburn Cathedral
- Published
More than 4,000 candles have been lit at Blackburn Cathedral to remember those who have died with Covid-19 in the past year.
The service included a minute's silence at 12:00 GMT as part of the national day of reflection to mark one year since the UK's first lockdown.
In total 4,161 candles are being lit at the cathedral.
Dean of Blackburn Peter Owen-Jones said they "wanted to do something positive" to honour those who lost their lives.
Leading the socially-distanced service, he said: "Every single person has been affected in some way, shape or form in this last year.
"We wanted to do something positive to remember those who have died, who are grieving and those who are still ill and also those who have been supporting them."
On 23 March 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tough restrictions on people's lives aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.
Since then, the UK's official death toll has risen from 364 to 126,172.
Lancashire landmarks including Blackpool Tower and County Hall in Preston will be lit up in yellow at sunset as part of the commemorations.
People are also being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 20:00 GMT with phones, candles and torches to signify a "beacon of remembrance".