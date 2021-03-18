Burnley crash: Three men arrested over fatal motorcycle collision
Three men have been arrested over the death of father-to-be who was killed in a motorbike crash.
Lewis Taylor, 22, died when his motorcycle was hit by a Toyota Yaris car in Burnley on 23 December.
The men - aged 25, 27 and 28, all from Burnley - were held on Wednesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, disqualified driving and perverting the course of justice.
They have all been released under investigation, Lancashire Police said.
Paying tribute to Mr Taylor in December, his girlfriend Kayleigh Ruth said he was "a well-loved stepdad, boyfriend and daddy-to-be".
"I will always make sure our baby girl knows who her dad was," she said.
