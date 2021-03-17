Two boys arrested after car driven wrong way on M6 near Lancaster
Two boys have been arrested after police stopped a car being driven south on the M6's northbound carriageway.
Lancashire Police said drivers reported a Mercedes passing them in the wrong direction on the motorway between Junction 34 and 35 near Lancaster at about 07:40 GMT.
The car was stopped following a police chase, with the driver and passenger being arrested as they tried to flee.
The boys, aged 13 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A force spokesman said traffic on the motorway was "stopped for a short time while we dealt with the incident", but had since been released.
"We would like to thank everyone who was affected for their patience and understanding," he added.
The #M6 northbound #J34 (#Lancaster #A683 #Heysham #Morecambe) to #J35 (#Carnforth #Morecambe #A601M #A6) traffic has been temporarily STOPPED due to a POLICE incident. @LancsRoadPolice are currently at the scene.@CumbriaRdWatch pic.twitter.com/x22erCCLvP— Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) March 17, 2021
