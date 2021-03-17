David Lloyd Way: Accrington street naming backed by council boss
It would be a "great pleasure" to name a street after David Lloyd in the ex-Lancashire captain and England coach's home town, a council leader has said.
Accrington Cricket Club wanted David Lloyd Way to honour the 73-year-old, but Hyndburn Council's policy is not to name streets after living people.
Names such as Bowler Avenue and Fields Way were suggested as an alternative.
However, Miles Parkinson said he wanted it to be named after Lloyd "because of all he has done" for the town.
"It will be a great pleasure to name a road after [him] especially one which leads to the former club where it all started," he said.
'Chuffed'
The Labour councillor said Lloyd "put Accrington on the map internationally" not just with his cricket achievements, but also by his support of Accrington Stanley Football Club.
"He highlighted fabulously across the world the achievements both in cricket and football."
He added that he would be recommending councillors back the plan at a meeting later, as there were "exceptional circumstances" when living people could be honoured in such a way.
Lloyd, who has previously been given the Freedom of Accrington, said he would welcome the move, if approved.
"I would be absolutely chuffed if they named a street after me, but I would rather it was done while I was alive than after I was dead," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Lloyd played for Lancashire's all conquering one-day side in the 1970s and has a double test century to his name, but is better known as a pundit under his nickname "Bumble" to the current generation of cricket fans.