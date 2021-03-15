BBC News

Brierfield shooting: Two men charged with attempted murder

image copyrightAshley Stocks
image captionThe shooting happened in the town of Brierfield

Two men have been charged with the attempted murder of a man who was shot in the face after a row.

The 18-year-old victim was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened in Humphey Street in Brierfield on Wednesday evening.

Lancashire Police have linked it to a previous incident at a nearby Morrisons store.

The two men, aged 34 and 37 and from Burnley, will appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.

A 32-year-old woman from Nelson, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital, police said.

