Brierfield shooting: Three held after man shot in face
Three people have been arrested after a man was shot in the face after a row.
The 18-year-old victim was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened in Humphey Street, Brierfield, Lancashire, on Wednesday evening.
Police believe it may have been linked to a previous incident at a nearby Morrisons store.
Two men, aged 34 and 37, from Burnley, and a 32-year-old Brierfield woman were being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital, police said.
Det Con Insp Jane Webb, from Lancashire Police said the man was "very lucky to have survived the attack".
She added: "Our thoughts remain with him and his family at this extremely distressing time."
Police have stepped up patrols in the area and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
