Blackburn Tesco kidnap: Three charged as four more arrested
Three men have been charged with kidnap over the disappearance of a man from a supermarket.
Police were called to Tesco on Hill Street, Blackburn at about 12:30 GMT on Friday after a man was taken into a Skoda estate car, which then drove off.
Three men, aged 24, 25 and 26, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday and were remanded into custody, police said.
Four further men were arrested on Wednesday in the Peterborough area on suspicion of kidnap.
Three of those men have since been released under investigation, while a fourth remains in custody, Lancashire Police said.
A force spokesman said the man who was taken was still missing and urged anyone who knew about his disappearance to get in touch.
He said detectives had also issued new photographs of the man to aid efforts to find him "safe and well".
He added that the force also wanted to find two Skoda estates, a blue one and a burgundy one, that were believed to have been used in the abduction.