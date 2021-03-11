Covid: Preston gym owner fined for lockdown breaches arrested in raid
- Published
A gym owner who has been fined three times for keeping his premises open in breach of Covid-19 restrictions has been arrested during a police raid.
Steve Todd was held after officers went to Reps Gym in Preston at about 18:45 GMT on Wednesday following a report that people were inside the building.
Lancashire Police said 10 people were also fined £200 each for breaching lockdown regulations.
Ch Insp Sue Bushell said the force had taken "robust action" over the breach.
Mr Todd has been visited several times by police over his decision to keep his premises open and previously told the BBC that while he shut the gym during the first lockdown, he felt unable to do so again.
In February, an application by Preston City Council to close the gym for three months was granted at Preston Magistrates Court.
A council spokesperson said the closure followed "a number of visits" by environmental health officers and police "to explain Covid restrictions and... issue fixed penalty notices".
Lancashire Police said a 56-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of breaching a closure order.
Ch Insp Bushell added that the force was "keen to remind people that we need to continue to act in accordance with the regulations as they stand".