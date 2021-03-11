Brierfield shooting: Man suffers facial injuries in street 'altercation'
A man has been shot in the face during "an altercation" in the street, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the 18-year-old was involved in a disturbance with a group of people on Humphrey Street, Brierfield, at about 19:10 GMT on Wednesday.
The other people involved ran off after the man was shot, the force said.
A spokesman said the man suffered facial injuries and was being treated in hospital.
Det Supt Neil Drummond said the shooting "will understandably have caused some concern in the community and so I would like to reassure people that we have stepped up patrols in the area".
"Please approach an officer if you have any information or concerns," he added.
