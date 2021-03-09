Man charged with Hesham grandmother's house fire murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a grandmother who died following a house fire in 2018.
Mary Gregory, 94, was taken hospital following the blaze at her home in Heysham, Lancashire, in May that year and died on 1 June.
An investigation ruled the death an accident but police later concluded the fire had been started deliberately.
Tiernan Darnton, 20, of Heaton Road in Lancaster, is due to appear before magistrates in Blackpool on Wednesday.
Lancashire Police said an initial inquiry together with the fire service concluded the Levens Drive blaze started as the result of a discarded cigarette.
An inquest in October 2018 then concluded Mrs Gregory died from pneumonia and smoke inhalation.
But following further information given to police in May 2019 a new investigation was launched and Mr Darnton was arrested.
Paying tribute, Mrs Gregory's family said: "Mary was a much-loved mother and grandmother to us, and she has been sadly missed every day.
"It has been very hard for us to come to terms with the tragic circumstances of her death.
"As a family we need to understand the truth about the circumstances which led to her death, to allow us to come to terms with her passing as best we can."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk