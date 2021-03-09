Luke Bennett: Family of electrocuted footballer 'inconsolable'
- Published
The family of a teenager who died when a metal pole he was holding touched an overhead electric line say they are "completely inconsolable" with grief.
AFC Fylde youth player Luke Bennett, 17, was electrocuted in Euxton, Lancashire, at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police said he had been playing football with friends at Euxton Villa FC in Runshaw Hall Lane when he died.
His family said his "beautiful light will never go out".
"No words can describe how we are feeling today, we are completely inconsolable," they added.
"No parent should have to go through the pain that we are feeling."
The family, from Chorley, said they "could not have wished for a better son, or brother and friend".
"Luke was our light, he was a beautiful boy in every way," they said.
"He had a personality like a magnet and touched everyone he met."
AFC Fylde, who play in the National League, said Luke's death "has left us absolutely devastated and heartbroken".
The club said he "instantly light up a room with his bubbly personality" and was "a naturally gifted footballer".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk