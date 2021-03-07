Lancashire: Teenager dies after electrocution near Euxton football club
- Published
A teenager who was believed to have been holding a metal pole that touched an overhead electric line has died, police said.
The 17-year-old boy was electrocuted at Runshaw Hall Lane, Euxton at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.
Two other teenagers were also hurt in the incident.
It is understood to have happened near Euxton Villa Football Club, near Chorley.
Insp John McNamara said: "This appalling incident has led to the tragic death of a young man and my thoughts are first and foremost with his family and loved ones at this time. The family are being supported by specially trained officers."
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Utterly devastating news coming from Euxton Villa Fc this morning .— Euxton Villa Fc Girls 🧡🖤🧡🖤 (@EuxtonVillaGirl) March 7, 2021
On behalf of all the club we would like to offer sincerest condolences to the family and friends at this very sad time .
You are in our thoughts and prayers 🙏🏻https://t.co/2DEvWSiTmm