Lancashire: Teenager dies after electrocution near Euxton football club

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe incident is believed to have happened in the area of Euxton Villa FC

A teenager who was believed to have been holding a metal pole that touched an overhead electric line has died, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was electrocuted at Runshaw Hall Lane, Euxton at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

Two other teenagers were also hurt in the incident.

It is understood to have happened near Euxton Villa Football Club, near Chorley.

Insp John McNamara said: "This appalling incident has led to the tragic death of a young man and my thoughts are first and foremost with his family and loved ones at this time. The family are being supported by specially trained officers."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

