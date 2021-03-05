Man bailed over Blackpool hospital death investigation
A healthcare worker arrested on suspicion of murder and rape as part of an investigation into a hospital patient's death has been bailed.
The man was arrested during the inquiry into Valerie Kneale's death at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Lancashire Police said.
Ms Kneale, 75, died in 2018 of a haemorrhage from a "non-medical related internal injury", a spokesman said.
The force added the man had been bailed on Thursday until 31 March.
He has been suspended by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
A separate investigation into suspected poisoning of patients on the unit, which has previously seen seven hospital workers arrested, remains in progress.
The arrest of the health worker is not linked to the ongoing investigation into allegations of poisoning and neglect, said Lancashire Police.
Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston said the allegations were "complicated and sensitive", and the force was "committed to investigating thoroughly".
Officers said they were supporting those involved in the investigation.
