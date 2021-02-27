Tributes as former South Ribble mayor Tony Kelly dies
Tributes have been paid to a former mayor after his death at the age of 85.
Tony Kelly, who died from cancer, was a councillor for 41 years before stepping down in 2015.
He was mayor of South Ribble council from 1986 to 1987 and the authority's leader between 1995 and 1998, representing Labour.
Current leader Paul Foster said Mr Kelly's "passion was unfaltering" and "public servants like Tony only come around very rarely".
In 2010, Mr Kelly, who was also a justice of the peace, was awarded freedom of the borough.
Mayor Jane Bell said: "Tony was a genuinely sweet, kind man who influenced the lives of many and made South Ribble a better place."
His funeral is due to be held at St Mary's Church in Leyland on 19 March, which will be live-streamed due to current Covid restrictions.