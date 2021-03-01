Woman's 'immense courage' sees violent controlling rapist jailed
A violent "bully" who subjected a woman to "an ordeal of abuse over many years" has been jailed, thanks to his victim's "immense courage", prosecutors said.
Umar Hamid, from Darwen, Lancashire, first met the woman when she was 18 and used violence to control her, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Most of his crimes took place between 2006 and 2013, but he reoffended in 2020 when she reported him to police.
The 29-year-old was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Burnley Crown Court.
The CPS's Brett Gerrity said throughout the case, Hamid had "sought to challenge the victim's account, from when he was arrested through to the trial".
He said he was "a bully who used the most horrendous physical and sexual violence... in order to control her".
Dangerous offender
He added that Hamid "thought he was untouchable, due to the fear that he has placed her under," but "thanks to her immense courage", police and prosecutors were "able to build and present a strong case against him".
"The jury were clear as to who they believed was telling the truth in returning unanimous guilty verdicts," he said.
Hamid, previously of Hazel Avenue, was convicted of rape, assault and gun offences earlier in the year.
Alongside his sentence, he was also ordered to serve a further five-year extended licence period after being deemed to be a dangerous offender by Judge David Potter, who imposed a lifetime restraining order, preventing him contacting the woman directly or indirectly.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Tom Edmondson praised the woman for "having the courage to come forward and speak to us about what happened".
He added that she had endured "an ordeal of physical and sexual abuse over many years".
Hamid was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
