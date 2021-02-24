Alison McBlain: Gang jailed for 'revenge' hit-and-run drugs murder
Five people have been jailed after a woman was deliberately knocked down in a "calculated, premeditated revenge slaying," police have said.
Alison McBlain, 36, was walking along a street in Blackburn, Lancashire, when she was hit by car in November 2019.
Detectives believe the gang used the car as a "murder weapon" after Ms McBlain failed to pay for drugs.
Four suspects were found guilty of her murder while a fifth man was convicted of manslaughter at Preston Crown Court.
Ms McBlain was walking along King Street, Whalley Banks, at about 19:45 GMT when she was struck by a Fiat Punto which was driven on to the pavement.
The mother-of-one died two days later in hospital.
A 26-year-old man, who was walking with Ms McBlain at the time, was also seriously injured but he has since recovered.
Lancashire Police said the day before the attack the victims had arranged to buy £60 worth of drugs from Dean Qayum and Kaylib Connolly, who were part of a drug-dealing gang known as the "Bully Line".
But the pair made off without payment and the gang's associates told to be on the lookout to help in a "revenge attack".
On the evening of the attack, Karis Poynton saw her friend Ms McBlain in a pharmacy and alerted the gang, knowing what they planned to do, police said.
It is believed Connolly was driving the car while Qayum, Joshua Titterington and a 16-year-old boy were passengers.
John Chatwood was not present but played a key part in organising the attack, police said.
Det Con Insp Lee Wilson said the car "became a murder weapon," adding "those in the car knew what would happen".
Those convicted over Ms McBlain's death:
- Dean Qayum, 21, of Patterdale Avenue, Blackburn - guilty of murder & attempted murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years.
- Kaylib Connolly, 19, of Ivy Street, Blackburn - guilty of murder & attempted murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 14 years.
- Joshua Titterington, 27, of Scotland Bank Terrace, Blackburn - guilty of murder & attempted GBH and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17-and-a-half years.
- Karis Poynton, 28, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors - guilty of murder & attempted GBH and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 13 years.
- John Chatwood, 26, of Walsh Street, Blackburn - guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 14 years.
- A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be name for legal reasons, was cleared of all charges.