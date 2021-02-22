Old Tram Bridge: Row rumbles on over Preston landmark
A row about whether to replace a 19th Century bridge in Lancashire continues, two years after it was closed amid fears it could collapse at any time.
The Old Tram Bridge, built in 1802, spans the River Ribble in Preston.
Some 200 structural faults were found in the bridge's beams, leading to its owner Preston City Council saying it "cannot be readily fixed".
Campaigners say repairs would cost less than the £6m Lancashire County Council say would be needed for a replacement.
The bridge was blocked off at short notice in February 2019 after an inspection concluded that it could collapse without warning, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Engineers found cracks in two thirds of the bridge's concrete beams - allowing water to access the wires which give it stability, potentially causing them to corrode.
At the time the faults were found, it was unclear whether responsibility for the structure lay with Lancashire County Council or Preston City Council - although it has since been found to belong to the latter.
The city council's cabinet member for the environment, Robert Boswell, said he recognised the closure of the bridge had been "disappointing" for residents.
He said: "The major faults identified with the structure unfortunately cannot be readily fixed and would in fact involve the removal and replacement of the whole bridge deck.
"Such work would be extremely expensive but equally would not provide the future longevity of the structure that a new bridge would.
"The city council, in partnership with Lancashire County Council, will continue to seek out funding opportunities for the old tram bridge.
"No definite decision has yet been made to demolish the bridge."
Michael Nye, of the Friends of the Old Tramroad Bridge group, said he has been told the necessary work would come in "at or around the cost of demolition alone" - and "much less" than funding an entirely new bridge.
He said if the bridge was restored it would be "good for another 100 years at least".