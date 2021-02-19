'Reckless' attacker who drove at nightclub queue jailed
A "reckless and despicable" driver who purposely drove his car at two people in a nightclub queue has been jailed.
Lee Clarke, 23, from Rossendale in Lancashire, accelerated towards the line outside Revival nightclub in Rawtenstall on Christmas Eve in 2019.
He had earlier been involved in a dispute with a man and a woman, Lancashire Police said.
Clarke, of Bacup Road, admitted dangerous driving and two assaults and was jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Burnley Crown Court heard he had earlier racially abused the man during an altercation with the pair in a pub.
Dashcam footage from another vehicle showed Clarke's Volkswagen Golf slow down once the victims were in sight before speeding up, mounting a kerb and knocking them the floor.
The pair, aged in their 20s, suffered minor injuries.
The car then sped away along Bacup Road, almost hitting a pedestrian and narrowly missing a head-on crash with another car.
Clarke drove up and down Bacup Road several times and only stopped when a member of the public threw a metal gate at the car's windscreen in an attempt to stop him.
Det Con Melissa Chadwick welcomed the sentencing.
She said: "I hope it sends out a clear message that police and the courts will not tolerate this reckless and despicable behaviour.
"Clarke made the conscious decision to turn his car into a weapon and it is extremely fortunate that it did not result in the death of his completely innocent victims or a member of the public."
