Covid: Walton-le-Dale hot-tub party sees lockdown fines issued
- Published
Three people having a hot-tub garden party in breach of coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been fined by police.
Lancashire Police said officers were alerted to the gathering in Marlborough Drive, Walton-le-Dale, early on Sunday.
Assistant Chief Constable Pete Lawson said: "Given the temperatures I'm not sure whether they were brave, foolish or stupid."
Each person was fined £200, alongside 124 fines were issued over the weekend.
That was down on 277 fines issued the previous weekend by the force, which the senior officer said was a "good sign".
He continued: "The incidents now are more down to a hardcore group of people who probably never have listened to good advice."
Twenty-six fines were also issued after a raid on a student house party at Leighton Halls, Preston early on Saturday.
Officers found people hiding under beds and in cupboards when they visited a house in Church Street, Lancaster, following reports of loud music.
Elsewhere in the county police found nine people celebrating a wedding at a house on Dukes Brow, Blackburn.