Lancashire footballer in 'brutal' motor neurone disease fight
- Published
An amateur footballer said "he broke down in tears" after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).
George Melling, 36, who plays for Longridge Town, was recently told he had the "brutal" disease.
The Lancashire side's club captain has been sent messages of support from ex-Manchester United players Gary Neville, Wes Brown, David May and Dwight Yorke.
Dad-of-three Mr Melling said he wanted to "make the most of things and get married in the summer".
Rugby league legend Rob Burrow and former Liverpool defender Stephen Darby are also both battling the disease.
Former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen, 43, died in 2019 after a six-year battle with MND.
Mr Melling, who works as an engineer, said Burrow and other footballers' stories were "an inspiration rather something to terrify me".
"All the messages of support have been amazing especially from the United players as I am a fan," he said.
"This is a brutal disease but after being diagnosed a few weeks ago I have come to terms with it and I am determined to fight it with everything I have.
"I just want to rise as much awareness of the disease and as much money to help with a cure as I can."
Mr Melling has also been sent messages of support from boxer Ricky Hatton and former Liverpool and Chelsea midfielder Bolo Zenden
"I did cry with my fiancee when they told me it was MND. But I know my body and I knew I had it," he said.
"I know what the probable outcome is but I want to make the most of things and get married in the summer.
"I firmly believe a cure is not far away."
Longridge Town play in the North West Counties Football League which is in the 10th tier of English football.
He has also played for Altrincham, Kendal Town and Colne.
