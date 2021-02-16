Darwen murder accused 'tortured woman with pet ferret'
- Published
A man accused of murder tortured a woman with his pet ferret, a court has been told.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Preston Crown Court that Alan Edwards, 48, also pointed a gun at her head and threw her off a first-floor balcony.
Mr Edwards, from Darwen, Lancashire, is accused of murdering Susan Waring, who has been missing since 2019, and attacking four other women.
He has denied all the charges.
The court has heard Mr Edwards said he last saw Ms Waring at the end of January 2019 as she kissed him goodbye and left his flat in Blackburn Road, but prosecutors said he was lying and was responsible for her death.
He has denied being violent and controlling with Ms Waring during their "turbulent" relationship and also with the other women in relationships dating back to the 1990s.
'Too frightened'
One of those women told the jury Mr Edwards once put her up against a wall and kicked her repeatedly in the legs while wearing steel toe-capped boots.
She said he also poked at the wounds with a knife, which left her in "excruciating pain", and tied her to a chair and allowed his pet ferret to attack her injured legs.
Defending, John Jones QC asked her why she had not sought medical treatment at the time.
She said she had been "too frightened of Alan to consult anybody" and denied Mr Jones's suggestion that the attack did not happen, adding: "I still have scars."
She said Mr Edwards, who she added had pointed a gun at her head and thrown her off a first-floor balcony, had "behaved horrendous towards me".
Mr Edwards denies murder, causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.
The trial continues.