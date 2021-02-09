Bolton-le-Sands roof collapse: Tributes paid to Liam Peck
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a man who was killed when the roof of a house he was carrying out building work on collapsed.
Liam Peck, 23, was working on the property in Bolton-le-Sands, Lancashire when the collapse happened on Monday.
His family said they were "devastated that this accident has happened and that Liam has been taken from us".
A man in his 40s who was seriously injured in the incident remains in hospital, police said.
Mr Peck's family said: "This tragedy will stay with us all for the rest of our lives."
The roof of the property on Church Brow collapsed at about 13:00 GMT.
It is believed to have happened at an outhouse at the end of the building.
Lancashire Police said officers were working with the Health and Safety Executive as part of their investigation.