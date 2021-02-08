'Hero' student rescues dog walker from drowning in River Ribble
A university student has been hailed a hero after risking his life to rescue a dog walker from drowning in Lancashire.
Dean Lowe, 30, jumped into the River Ribble in Preston to save his eight-month-old dog Kash but soon found himself being dragged under.
Turki Al-Shammari, 27, who was walking nearby, ran over and fought for 15 minutes to pull Mr Lowe to safety.
"My daughter still has a father thanks to Turki. I owe him my life. He's a hero," said Mr Lowe.
The 30-year-old and his partner Jessica Williams, 26 were out walking their dogs on Thursday when Kash, a French bulldog, jumped into the river after his ball.
"He was bopping up and down and then all of a sudden he just stopped coming up," said Mr Lowe, from Ribbleton.
"That's when I thought I'd better get in," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
But then Mr Lowe started to struggle in the fast-flowing water, leaving Ms Williams shouting for help.
"I was in shock, I was screaming and crying my eyes out. I couldn't see Dean," she said.
After hearing her screams, Mr Al-Shammar found Mr Lowe clinging to a branch and eventually managed to pull him to safety.
Mr Al-Shammari, who is from Saudi Arabia but is spending a year studying at the University of Central Lancashire, said he felt "honoured and blessed" that he was able to help.
Mr Lowe and his partner have since returned to the river in the hope of finding Kash so they can lay him to rest.
"I am just absolutely devastated," said Mr Lowe.
"I saw him take his last breath. I can just see his face looking at me over and over again."
