Bolton-le-Sands roof collapse: Man dead and another critical
- Published
One man has died and another has been seriously injured after the roof of a house they were carrying out building work on collapsed.
Emergency services were called to the property on Church Brow in Bolton-le-Sands, Lancashire, at about 13:00 GMT.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital, Lancashire Police said.
The force said it was working with the Health and Safety Executive.
Police said the two men were injured "while carrying out building work at the address".
The man in his 40s was taken to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries and remains in "an extremely serious condition".
