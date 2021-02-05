Preston crash: Man dies and three teenagers hurt as car overturns
An 18-year-old man has died and three teenagers have been injured after the car they were travelling crashed into a roundabout and overturned.
The grey BMW lost control on New Hall Lane in Preston, Lancashire, at about 22:50 GMT on Thursday, Lancashire Police said.
The car overturned before hitting the boundary of a nearby cemetery.
The front passenger, an 18-year-old man from Preston, died at the scene, the force said.
The driver, a 17-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious neck and arm injuries and remains in a critical condition.
The rear passengers, aged 18 and 19 suffered serious injuries although their injuries were described as stable.
The victims are all from Preston.
Sgt Steve Hardman appealed for information but urged people not to share images of the crash.
He said: "I am aware some photographs and videos of the aftermath of this incident have been posted on social media, which is particularly distressing to the families of those involved."
He asked people to delete any images already posted.