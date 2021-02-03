Blackpool woman admits killing baby daughter
A woman has admitted killing her eight-month-old baby daughter in Lancashire.
Caitlin Jones, 21, of St Martin's Road in Blackpool, was previously charged with her daughter's murder.
She has now pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and is due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on 1 June.
Francesca Haworth died in hospital in 2018 after being found unresponsive at her home. A post-mortem examination found she had been suffocated.
