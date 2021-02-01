BBC News

Burnley doctor and daughter deaths: Man denies murders

image copyrightFamily Handout
image captionDr Sacharvi and Vian were found dead in their fire-damaged house in Reedley

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a doctor and her daughter who were found dead after a house fire.

Shabaz Khan, 51, was charged with killing Dr Saman Sacharvi, 49, and 14-year-old Vian Mangrio.

The mother and daughter were found dead in their fire-damaged house in Reedley, near Burnley, on 1 October.

Mr Khan, of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, also denied a charge of arson at Preston Crown Court and is due to face trial on 9 June.

