Covid breach driver's car seized on Lake District trip
- Published
A motorist who had been driving with no insurance for more than two years had his car seized after breaking lockdown rules with a Lake District trip.
Lancashire Police said the journey was "non-essential" and the car owner's insurance had expired in December 2018.
A spokesman said the driver had "thought it odd that the insurance direct debits had stopped".
The car was seized at Lancaster services on the M6 on Saturday and the driver then had to take a taxi home.
Checks also revealed the driver of the white Volvo did not have any tax or MOT.
