Covid: Vaccine cuts 'must not put Lancashire roll out in jeopardy'
Lancashire's Covid-19 vaccination programme must not put at risk because other areas have "underperformed", a council's chief executive has said.
The NHS has confirmed supplies in North West England will be cut by a third in February to allow areas that have vaccinated fewer residents to catch up.
Lancashire County Council's Angie Ridgwell said the area must not become "a victim of our own success".
The Department of Health has been asked for a response.
Ms Ridgwell, who chairs the group leading the county's response to the pandemic, said Lancashire's vaccine roll out had been "phenomenal".
She said the county's "significant health inequalities" had been "exacerbated by Covid" and "getting the vaccine out quickly and effectively to those who need it most is the best way for us to ensure that our county can recover".
"It must not be jeopardised because other areas have underperformed," she added.
The NHS has confirmed the weekly supply would be reduced to 200,000 by the second week of February for Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire, Merseyside and South Cumbria.
Referencing the ongoing international row over supplies of the available vaccines, Ms Ridgwell added that the council understood there were "issues around vaccine supply, but that should not translate into providing successful delivery areas... with a proportionately lower supply of vaccine".