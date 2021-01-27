BBC News

Darwen Moor fire: Two men receive court summons over blaze

Published
image copyrightLancashire Police
image captionThe fire burnt across moorland for seven days

Two men have received a summons to court following a blaze that burnt across 5 km (3.1 miles) of moorland.

They were reported for arson after the fire, which was tackled over seven days on moorland in Darwen on 30 May 2020.

It was caused by a barbecue and the impact of the blaze was "still evident", Lancashire Police said.

Jack Birtwistle, 25, of Marsham Grove, Darwen and Henry Clark, 25, of Epworth Street, Darwen will appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on 11 February.

Darwen Local Policing Unit, United Utilities and Natural England have been working on the investigation since the fire.

Blackburn and Darwen Police said on Facebook, this was a "timely reminder of the danger open fires can have across moorland".

image copyrightLFRS
image captionFirefighters tackled the blaze on Darwen Moor

