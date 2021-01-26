Chorley woman sexually assaulted in home at knifepoint
A woman has been sexually assaulted at knifepoint after a man forced his way into her home, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the woman was attacked in the Harpers Lane area of Chorley after answering her front door between 03:00 and 04:00 GMT on Monday.
A spokesman said a tall man wearing a black snood and a dark hat "forced her back into the house" and assaulted her.
Appealing for information, Det Insp Pete Reil said the "shocking" attack was thought to be an isolated incident.
