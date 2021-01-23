BBC News

Chorley fire: Person rescued from burning building

Published
image copyrightLancashire Fire
image captionThe fire broke out in the commercial premises in George Street

A person has been rescued from a blaze at a derelict building in Chorley, Lancashire Fire has said.

Crews were called at about 04:15 GMT when a fire broke out in the commercial premises in George Street.

Twelve fire engines from Lancashire and Greater Manchester rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control.

A Lancashire Fire spokesperson said: "One casualty was rescued and received precautionary checks from North West Ambulance Service personnel."

image copyrightLancashire Fire
image captionCrews have brought the fire under control

