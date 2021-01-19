Blackburn man charged with 2013 murder of baby daughter and son
A man has been charged with the murder of two of his children and the attempted murder of a third child.
Jordan Monaghan, 29, is accused of killing his three-week-old daughter Ruby in January 2013 and his 21-month-old son Logan in August 2013.
Mr Monaghan, of Belgrave Close, Blackburn is also accused of trying to kill a third child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in 2016.
He has also been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Evie Adams.
Lancashire Police said Ms Adams, who died in October 2019, had been Mr Monaghan's girlfriend, but was not the mother of the children.
Mr Monaghan, who has also been charged with two counts of cruelty to a child aged under 16, is due before Preston Crown Court on Thursday.
