Man and woman jailed for Fleetwood 'personal vendetta' murder
- Published
Two people have been jailed after a man was murdered over a "personal vendetta".
Raymond Cullen, also known as "Irish Ray", was attacked in his home in Bold Street, Fleetwood in October 2019.
His body was discovered with paint poured over him, which police described as an "act of humiliation".
David Carney, 38, was sentenced for life after admitting murder and Tracey Fielding, 47, was jailed for nine years and nine months for manslaughter.
Fielding, Mr Cullen's former partner, of Victoria Street, Fleetwood, had pleaded guilty to the charge at Preston Crown Court.
Carney, of Talbot Road, Blackpool, was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years and seven months.
Police said Mr Cullen suffered "a violent assault" and a post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of head injuries.
Fielding told someone at The Bug Pub in Fleetwood that her boyfriend, Carney, had "left Ray for dead", police said.
CCTV footage showed Carney approaching Mr Cullen's house at 01:50 GMT on 8 October 2019 and leaving at 01:55.
He had poured paint over Mr Cullen's body and his boots had left marks in the paint. Detectives later found traces of paint and Mr Cullen's blood on them.
Fielding had told a relative on 9 October Carney had "sorted Ray", police said.
Police said Carney also wrote in a text he had "got rid" of Mr Cullen, saying he "won't be causing any more problems ever".
Fielding admitted telling Carney to assault Mr Cullen by asking him "to go round and give Ray a slap" but she said she did not intend him to suffer serious harm.
Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo said Mr Cullen's death was "the sad and tragic result of one woman's personal vendetta".
Pouring paint over his body in an "act of humiliation" was key to the police investigation, she said.
Mr Cullen's family said they were "completely devastated beyond words".
"I am glad justice has been served for our dad, but no time will ever be long enough, as our life sentence has only just begun and will live on with us forever," they added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk