Brother's murder charge dropped as death 'not linked to attack'
- Published
A man whose brother died two days after he assaulted him has had a murder charge dropped after it was found his death was not linked to the attack.
Seamus Cuffe, 46, died at a house in Lancaster on 7 September, following a city centre assault by Kieran Cuffe two days earlier, Lancashire Police said.
Cuffe was charged with murder, but a post-mortem examination later found no link to the 5 September attack.
The 48-year-old, of Dunkeld Street, had previously admitted assault.
He will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on 18 February.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.