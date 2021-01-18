BBC News

Brother's murder charge dropped as death 'not linked to attack'

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe body of Seamus Cuffe was found at a house in Lancaster

A man whose brother died two days after he assaulted him has had a murder charge dropped after it was found his death was not linked to the attack.

Seamus Cuffe, 46, died at a house in Lancaster on 7 September, following a city centre assault by Kieran Cuffe two days earlier, Lancashire Police said.

Cuffe was charged with murder, but a post-mortem examination later found no link to the 5 September attack.

The 48-year-old, of Dunkeld Street, had previously admitted assault.

He will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on 18 February.

